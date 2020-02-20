Where a plaintiff sues for defamation, the cause of action does not accrue until the plaintiff could reasonably have access to the defamatory statements.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Christopher E. Lawler.Paul Ciolino is a private detective who worked closely for years with David Protess, a professor, and Northwestern University’s Innocence Project. Ciolino would interview people and obtain evidence for the Innocence Project …