Where the plaintiff is barred by statute of limitations from filing suit against a third party, the defendant cannot file a suit for contribution or indemnification against that party as a third-party defendant.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Kathy M. Flanagan.Susan Danzig and Karla Davis (plaintiffs) attended a student play put on by the Professional Theater and Dance Youth Academy (dance academy) at the Woodlawn facility of the University of Chicago Charter School …