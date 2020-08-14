Where a motion is filed in the wrong division, the proper remedy is to transfer the case to the chief judge for reassignment to the proper division, and the circuit court may not dismiss a case for being filed in the wrong division for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded an order from Cook County Circuit Judge Geary W. Kull.Roberto Velasquez was convicted of the first-degree murder of Jesus Escalante-Mendoza and sentenced to 60 years in prison in 2008. His conviction …