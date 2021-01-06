Where debtor did not act on statements in dunning letter to her detriment, she had not alleged concrete injury sufficient for standing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a decision by Judge Lynn Adelman, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Convergent Outsourcing sent Darlene Brunett a letter demanding repayment of a debt that slightly exceeded $1,000. The letter also offered to accept 50% of the balance in satisfaction of the debt and specified that other options existed if Brunett could not afford to pay 50%. The …