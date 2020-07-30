Where uncontested evidence exists for both the plaintiff and defendant’s theory of the case and genuine issues of material fact therefore remain, summary judgment is inappropriate.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Brigid Mary McGrath.Jeffrey Hubert has served as the director of transportation operations for the Chicago Public Schools’ Student Transportation Services, managing the yellow bus services, since January 2013. He was terminated on Feb. 12, 2015 for …