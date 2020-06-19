Where district court granted summary judgment on breach of contract claim, district court abused its discretion as defendant had perfectly viable theory in its counterclaim and many questions of fact remained.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana.

R3 Composites Corporation molds custom fiberglass panels for a variety of industrial applications. G&S Sales Corporation was an independent sales representative for R3, beginning in 2010. In early 2011, R3 owner Roy Carver III and a partner at G&S, Steven Stefani, began to discuss the possibility of Stefani working as a sales representative for R3. Stefani brought in his business contact Mark Glidden. By February 2011, Carver, Stefani and Glidden had agreed on major parameters of the relationship and executed a non-disclosure agreement that expressed their mutual understanding. The NDA governed, among other things, the confidential technical information about R3’s business that Glidden and Stefani would learn as the relationship evolved.

The agreement between the parties, however, did not include specific commission rates to be paid to G&S. Instead, the agreement contained an “agreement to agree” specifying that the parties would endeavor to set commission rates on a job-by-job and customer-by-customer basis. After the parties signed the NDA, G&S brought to R3 a sales lead from a company called Aquatic Bath. After several months of persuasion, Aquatic Bath and R3 signed a contract in July 2011 with an initial term of three years. After the contract was signed, Carver offered Glidden the position of Plant Manager at R3’s plant so that he could work on production for the contract and Glidden accepted. Glidden maintained his role at G&S while also working for R3.

In a series of emails between February and July 2012, Carver and Stefani debated the appropriate commission rate and the prospects for the Aquatic Bath account. The two ultimately agreed to a 3% commission once monthly sales reached $600,000. This occurred around March 2013. During this time G&S continued to provide leads to R3, resulting in business from several other customers: Janesville Acoustic, Trivector, Max Secure and American Stonecast.

In 2014, Aquatic Bath changed its purchase order procedures. The company began to issue individual, rather than blanket, purchase orders. The company also began supplying R3 with its own sheet molding compound and paid R3 only for its work during the molding process. Carver spoke with Glidden about paying G&S its commission rate on only the reduced amounts Aquatic Bath paid R3 for only the molding work and Glidden agreed on behalf of G&S. At trial, G&S contended that R3 was not paid only for its molding work for Aquatic Bath, and rather still received the full price of each order less the price of molding compound that it purchased from Aquatic Bath. Other disagreements between G&S and R3 soon occurred about commission from additional accounts.

In June 2015, R3 invoked the termination clause of the NDA. During the year following termination, R3 and G&S attempted to negotiate a new agreement but were unable to do so and negotiations broke down for good in September 2016. In October R3 filed a complaint in Indiana state court seeking a declaratory judgment that the NDA was enforceable and that R3 had already paid all commissions due to G&S under the agreement, and also that R3 had paid all commissions due and would not be liable for any additional payments even if the court found the NDA was unenforceable. G&S removed the case to federal court based on diversity jurisdiction and filed counterclaims for breach of contract, exemplary damages and fees under the Indiana Sales Commission Act, as well as a declaration that R3 was liable for continuing commissions under the NDA. After discovery, R3 moved for summary judgment. The district court granted the motion, finding that the commissions section of the NDA was unenforceable and that any subsequent agreements were separate contracts. G&S then appealed.

The appellate majority began by finding that the grant of summary judgment was an abuse of discretion in not allowing G&S to rely on later job-by-job commission agreements under the umbrella of the commission section of the NDA. The majority noted that G&S’ theory was perfectly viable under contract law, and G&S did not need to amend its complaint to pursue that theory. The majority then stated that the commission section was unenforceable standing alone as a mere agreement to agree, but Indiana law recognized that different writings may be combined to create a contract that is sufficiently definite to enforce.

The majority then noted that, from the outset of the litigation, both parties alleged the existence of later job-by-job agreements on commissions on particular accounts. The majority then stated that the remainder of the case was rife with factual disputes and not appropriate for resolution on summary judgment. The majority noted that questions remained as to which customers of R3 paid it and on what terms, and how much R3 paid G&S in commissions and whether G&S agreed to the amounts that it actually received. The majority therefore reversed the judgment of the district court and remanded the case for further proceedings.

Judge Diane Sykes dissented. Sykes wrote that, in the district court, G&S premised its breach of contract claim exclusively on the existence of an enforceable written contract in the form of the NDA. Sykes stated that she would find that pleading a single claim for breach of a written contract was not enough to sweep in all forms of possible contract liability that might provide a different basis for recovery if the written contract claim failed. Sykes concluded by stating that she would affirm the decision of the district court.

R3 Composites Corp. v. G&S Sales Corp.

No. 19-2290

Writing for the court: Judge David F. Hamilton

Concurring: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood

Dissenting: Judge Diane S. Sykes