Where an insurer, in compliance with the policy issued, tenders the amount owed to a judgment creditor by the insured plus all applicable postjudgment interest to the clerk of the court that issued the order, the insurer has completed their obligation under the policy and the judgment creditor cannot seek additional postjudgment interest from the insurer if the funds are not immediately tendered to him.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Thomas More Donnelly.Marc Jacobs …