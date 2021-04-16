Where the applicable limitations period for a claim made under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act was the state’s personal injury limitations period.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois. Vaun Monroe was denied tenure at Columbia College of Chicago. He later sued the school alleging that the adverse decision was motivated by racial discrimination. One of the counts of Monroe’s complaint asserted a claim under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 …