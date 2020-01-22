Where the plaintiff had failed to allege facts suggesting that his union acted in bad faith or in a way not in compliance with the collective bargaining agreement during a grievance process, the U.S. District Court properly dismissed the complaint.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras.United Airlines hired Osama Taha in 1988 and laid him off in 2003. Taha retained recall rights to his position under a collective bargaining agreement between the airline and his …