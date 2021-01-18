Where debris from construction performed on defendant’s property migrates, over a year later, to a drainage system under the exclusive control of the Illinois Department of Transportation, causing blockage and flooding a road leading to a fatal crash, the defendant has no duty of care towards the decedent regarding the debris.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Christopher E. Lawler.On March 5, 2016, Jonathan Grabinski, 17, was driving a car with Salvatore Melant, 18, in the …