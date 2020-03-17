Where an appellate court is asked to find a judgment void, it must be shown that the circuit court lacked personal or subject-matter jurisdiction, or that the statute on which the judgment was based is facially unconstitutional, or that the sentence imposed did not conform with the statutory requirements.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Kubasiak.

In 2014, the Askew Insurance Group LLC was purchased by AZM Group Inc. An asset purchase agreement was executed, which specified that Askew would continue its current office space lease through April 30, 2017, and AZM would sublease the space under a separate agreement, paying Askew $1,300 per month of the $1,550 per month Askew paid the landlord for rent.

Askew filed suit on July 18, 2017, alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment, specifically that AZM failed to pay rent under the terms of the sublease since February 2017.

AZM’s principal agent, Zelda Matthews, appeared and answered pro se that AZM had made full and complete rent payments, but directly to the landlord. Askew moved for default judgment on the grounds that corporations must be represented by attorneys in legal proceedings and cannot grant agents the right to represent the corporation pro se.

The circuit court agreed but continued the default three times over the next several months to allow AZM to secure counsel and file an appearance. They did not.

On Feb. 15, 2018, with no further appearances on AZM’s behalf, the trial court held a hearing and entered default judgment against AZM. On Sept. 10, the same month, AZM filed a petition to vacate the default judgment on the grounds that it was predicated on “certain inaccurate and incorrect representations,” including a purchase agreement never signed by AZM.

In addition, AZM argued that Askew was dissolved as a corporation in 2015 and thus lacked the capacity to sue. The trial court denied the petition finding that it neither alleged a meritorious defense nor demonstrated diligence by explaining why no response was filed until nearly seven months after the entry of default judgment. AZM appealed.

On appeal, AZM argued that they were required to demonstrate neither a meritorious defense nor diligence in filing because the petition was filed under Section 2-1401(f), which states that “[n]othing contained in this [s]ection affects any existing right to relief from a void order or judgment, or to employ any existing method to procure that relief.”

AZM contended that Askew’s dissolution and the inaccuracies on which the judgment was based rendered it void, permitting them to “employ any existing method to procure that relief.”

The appellate court, accepting arguendo that AZM was correct about Askew’s misrepresentations, found that it was not sufficient to render the default judgment void. To void a judgment, it must be found either that the court lacked jurisdiction, or the statute on which it was based was facially unconstitutional, or where the sentence imposed does not conform to a statutory requirement.

None of these were true in the instant case. The appellate court noted that if AZM wished to challenge Askew’s pleadings, they could have filed a responsive pleading alleging that Askew’s pleading was fraudulent, but AZM did not do so.

The appellate court also noted that Askew’s dissolution would have been grounds for a motion to dismiss before the trial court, but that it does not render the default judgment already entered void.

The appellate court, therefore, affirmed the circuit court’s decision.

Askew Insurance Group LLC v. AZM Group Inc.

2020 IL App (1st) 190179

Writing for the court: Justice Joy V. Cunningham

Concurring: Justices Mary L. Mikva and Sheldon A. Harris

Released: Feb. 7, 2020