Where a case is voluntarily dismissed, the plaintiff has one year to refile the case under a new case number, and entering a notice of refiling under the old case number does not constitute refiling or toll the one-year time limit.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Moira S. Johnson.

On November 2, 2012, Stanley Eighner and Patricia Tiernan were involved in an automobile collision. On November 3, 2014, Eighner filed suit against Tiernan alleging negligence. Eighner moved to voluntarily dismiss the suit in 2017, and on May 18, 2017, the circuit court granted voluntary dismissal. The order specified that it was “without prejudice and with leave to reinstate within one year of the date of this [o]rder[.]” On April 23, 2018, Eighner filed, under the same case number, a “Notice of Refiling Complaint Being Reinstated Within One Year of Voluntary Dismissal” and a copy of the complaint. Eighner notified Tiernan’s counsel by leaving messages with the assistant and via email. However, when the case was not set for case management, Eighner contacted the county clerk and was advised to refile the matter under a new case number.

Eighner filed the complaint under a new case number on Oct. 15, 2018. Tiernan, after being served, moved to dismiss the case, asserting the case was filed more than one year after voluntary dismissal, citing section 13-217 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure (Code). Eighner argued that by filing on April 23, 2018, he had met the deadline which did not require him to refile under a new case number. The circuit court denied the motion to dismiss, but Tiernan sought appellate review, and the circuit court certified a question, “[w]hether refiling a complaint in a previously dismissed lawsuit as opposed to filing a new action satisfies the language of 735 ILCS 5/13-217.”

On appeal, Tiernan argued that Eighner’s decision to file a new notice under the same case number was not a proper refiling of his voluntary dismissal under Section 13-217 of the code, and that his October 15 filing was untimely, coming more than a year after the dismissal was granted. Section 13-217 permits a plaintiff who has voluntarily dismissed their action to “commence a new action within one year or within the remaining period of limitation, whichever is greater.” The appellate court, examining the plain language of the statute, found that it specifically authorizes plaintiffs to “commence a new action,” not to refile on the old action. The appellate court emphasized that the distinction between a refiled action and a new action is a significant one and that the code’s requirement is that a plaintiff file the complaint under a new case number. Because Eighner failed to do so by May 18, 2018, he failed to properly refile the case.

The appellate court therefore reversed the decision of the circuit court and remanded the case with direction to grant the motion to dismiss.

Stanley Eighner v. Patricia J. Tiernan

2020 IL App (1st) 191369

Writing for the court: Justice Jesse E. Reyes

Concurring: Justices Robert E. Gordon and Bertha E. Lampkin

Released: March 5, 2020