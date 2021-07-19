Where counsel missed several status conferences and deadlines for discovery eventually resulting in dismissal of the case for want of prosecution, district court did not abuse discretion in denying motion for relief from judgment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Gary Feinerman, Northern District of Illinois.In July 2015, Lawrence Krivak tripped and fell in the parking lot of a Home Depot store in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Kirvak sued Home Depot in state court, claiming that he sustained …