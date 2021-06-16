Where a civil litigant does not have a constitutional right to effective assistance of counsel, district court did not abuse discretion in denying request from litigant to fire her attorney right before closing arguments.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois. Katherine Black and her husband, Bernard, are professors at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. In 2012, Bernard’s mother died and left behind a roughly $3 million estate. The …