Where a government agent or employee has been expressly granted discretion in the application of certain statutes and has exercised that discretion, a writ of mandamus cannot be used to force the government employee to do otherwise as they have no duty not to exercise their discretion.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Kathleen M. Pantle.Sheila Ryan lives on a small brick one-story residence that was built more than a century ago in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood …