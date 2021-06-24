Where the title to a property is changed ownership in exchange for money, the property is considered to have been sold for the purpose of any contract on which the sale is a condition precedent.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Daniel J. Kubasiak.Fortune Investments LLC (Fortune), owned by M. Abdul Mathin (Mathin), borrowed $17 million from MB Financial Bank N.A. (MB Financial) to finance a 70-unit residential development. Mathin personally guaranteed the loan and …