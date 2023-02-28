Longtime civil rights attorney Dana L. Kurtz traded the courtroom for an ocean view when she left her practice in 2019 to launch a boutique hotel in Jamaica.Kurtz, former president of Kurtz Law Offices, Ltd., won an $11.2 million verdict in 2018 in Cook County Circuit Court in Dena Lewis v. Country Club Hills, No. 12 L 009916.Beginning in 2003, she frequently vacationed in Jamaica and “fell in love with the island,” with the idea to open a resort “always in the back of her mind.”After selling her …