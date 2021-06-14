A man injured by a foul ball at a Chicago White Sox game got the go-ahead to pursue a lawsuit against the team.In a written opinion, Cook County Circuit Judge Kathy M. Flanagan did not rule on the merits of Edward Rybarski’s allegations that the White Sox knew the protective netting at its ballpark was insufficient to safeguard spectators but failed to remedy the problem in conscious disregard for the safety of others.But Flanagan held Rybarski adequately stated a cause of action for willful and wanton conduct …