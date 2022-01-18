A federal judge cleared the way for a woman to pursue an allegation that her former employer fired her for self-quarantining after she received a positive COVID-19 test.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Torra Johnson’s claim that Gerresheimer Glass Inc. retaliated against her by terminating her employment rather than letting her return to work after her quarantine ended.But he held Johnson has stated a claim for retaliatory …