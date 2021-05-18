A driver’s consumer fraud claims against the maker of an electronic toll-payment system do not belong in court, a federal judge held Monday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey stayed action in Bartosz Grabowski’s proposed class-action lawsuit against PlatePass LLC and ordered the dispute be taken to arbitration.Grabowski signed an agreement with The Hertz Corporation when he rented a car from the agency that contained a PlatePass device, Blakey wrote.The agreement, he wrote, has a provision …