A family has another chance at suing a school board for allegedly disclosing private information and details of a settlement despite a confidentiality agreement between the parties.The plaintiffs, who are a student and their parents, argued on appeal that their complaint stated valid claims and should not have been dismissed by the trial court.The family initially sued the Board of Education of Lake Forest High School District 115 in 2016, alleging the school failed to provide the student with necessary accommodations for …