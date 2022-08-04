A woman who alleges her supervisor at a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise in Romeoville raped her received another opportunity to make the fast-food giant bear some of the responsibility for the purported crime.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois gave Jasmine Budzyn the go-ahead to amend a few of the counts she brought against KFC Corp. in a lawsuit that also named the franchise’s owners and the alleged assailant as defendants.One of those counts accused KFC …