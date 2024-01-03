A couple who allege a history teacher at their daughter’s high school secretly converted the girl from Islam to Christianity do not have a case against the school district, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois tossed Yosuf Chaudhry and Amena Alvi’s claims that Community Unit School District 300 Board of Education in Algonquin violated their constitutional rights.The couple allege District 300 ran afoul of the First Amendment’s prohibition on the …