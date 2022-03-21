WASHINGTON — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday. On Monday, it added that he does not have COVID-19.Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is …