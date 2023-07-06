International law firm Clark Hill PLC has expanded its Chicago presence by joining forces with Chicago-based Funkhouser Vegosen Liebman & Dunn Ltd.With the addition of FVLD’s 16 attorneys, Clark Hill now has more than 90 attorneys in Chicago.FVLD, established in 1981, is a full-service firm based in Chicago’s Loop. Effective immediately, each of the firm’s practicing founding members are joining Clark Hill, which has offices at One Prudential Plaza.The combination of the two firms was effective July 1.Clark Hill, which …