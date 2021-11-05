Where home state controversy exception applied, defendant was prevented from removing class action to federal court under CAFA.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, Northern District of Illinois.Ranita Railey began working at Sunset Food Mart, a small Illinois grocery chain with five stores, in January 2016. Three years later, she filed a putative class action on behalf of herself and other Sunset employees alleging that the company’s use of a biometric time clock …