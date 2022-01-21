Where district court conflated merits analysis with analysis of factors under Rule 23(a) during class certification process, error occurred and remand for reconsideration of certification factors was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois.The Cook County Sheriff’s Office oversees all operations at the Cook County Department of Corrections, including the hiring of correctional officers. That hiring authority is delegated in large part …