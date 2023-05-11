Where complaint alleged that all-stock acquisition of Ancestry.com resulted in compelled disclosure of protected genetic information and therefore violated GIPA, complaint lacked plausible facts to support allegation and failed to state a claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge David W. Dugan, Southern District of Illinois. In 1998, the Illinois General Assembly enacted the Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA), which regulates the use of genetic testing information in both the medical and …