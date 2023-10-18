The parent company for Blue Cross Blue Shield will have to face a potential class-action lawsuit alleging that its policy for accessing fertility treatments intentionally discriminates against LGBTQ participants, a federal judge ruled.U.S. District Judge LaShonda A. Hunt of the Northern District of Illinois wrote that the policy includes discriminatory language that would require LGBTQ participants to incur costs not imposed on heterosexual counterparts.Policyholder Kelsey Murphy filed a complaint against Blue Cross parent …