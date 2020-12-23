Where district court did not abuse discretion in denying class certification to plaintiffs who brought claims of Constitutional violations for jail’s dental treatment policy.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Robert Blakey, Northern District of Illinois. Cook County and its sheriff operate Cook County Jail. As operators, they are charged with providing medical and dental care to pretrial detainees housed there. Under the jail’s paper triage policy, a detainee who has dental pain and …