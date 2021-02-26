Where class of roughly 40 members did not satisfy numerosity requirement of Rule 23 because all but two class members lived within close radius of each other and plaintiff did not show that joinder would be impracticable.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Richard Anderson worked for a roofing company, Weinert Enterprises, as a seasonal employee. Though Weinert had a shop in Green Bay, Wis., employees worked primarily at job sites in the …