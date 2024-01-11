A proposed class-action lawsuit against the parent company of an online legal filing service must be heard in federal court, a federal judge held.In a written opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger ruled that the suit satisfied the requirements established by the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA) to move the case from the circuit court.Deborah Palanti alleges that Lawble Inc. and its co-founders George A. Simons and Scott Erickson misrepresented the services of its subsidiary SoloSuit in violation of the …