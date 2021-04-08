Where litigant receiving notice of settlement and opt out requirement, and their counsel in state court suit was aware of settlement, they could not show excusable neglect in failure to opt out by deadline.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Joan B. Gottschall, Northern District of Illinois. A class of owners accused Navistar of selling trucks with defective engines. The suit was settled for $135 million. In June 2019, the district court gave the settlement its preliminary approval. Before …