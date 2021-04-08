A federal judge denied class status in a case alleging State Farm denied policy claims on racially motivated grounds last month.U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras held in a March 25 written opinion that the plaintiffs’ proposed class definition was “too broad.” He gave the plaintiffs 30 days to amend the class definition.Connectors Realty Group and Darryl Williams filed suit against State Farm alleging the insurance company had racially discriminated against them when an agent, who had allegedly made racist comments …