Where circuit law changed after district court entered summary judgment for plaintiffs in class action, impacting certification of class from statewide to nationwide, district court did not abuse discretion in ordering defendant to pay costs of notification of new class members.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, Northern District of Illinois.A class action was filed against Consolidated World Travel, Inc., alleging CWT violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act …