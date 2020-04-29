Where nonparty failed to move to intervene or appeal decision that she was not a member of class, she lacked standing and appeal of request for incentive award was dismissed.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal of a decision by Judge Gary S. Feinerman, Northern District of Illinois.

Bethany Price objected to the proposed settlement of a class action filed by Jason Douglas against The Western Union Company. The class complaint alleged that Western Union violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1934 by sending unsolicited text messages. A year into the suit, the parties agreed to settle for $8.5 million. The proposed settlement defined the class as all persons who received one or more unsolicited text messages sent by or on behalf of Western Union between March 2010 and November 2015.

Four people objected, including Price. Price thought she was a class member because she had received two text messages from Western Union. Price objected that the settlement was inadequate compensation for the class; that class counsel’s fee request was too high; that the plaintiff’s incentive award was too high; that the class definition was imprecise because it did not include her; and that the list of class members had errors.

The class representative and Western Union contested whether Price had standing to object. They argued that Price could not be a class member because she had filled out a form in which she expressly consented to receiving text messages for the exact purpose for which she received one. The district court eventually certified the class, ruled that Price was not a member, approved the settlement and reduced class counsel’s fees. Price moved for reconsideration and the judge denied the motion. Instead of appealing her exclusion from the class or seeking to intervene, Price sought attorney’s fees and an incentive award. The district court rejected Price’s request, and Price appealed.

The appellate panel began by noting that Price did not challenge the finding that she was not a class member, and that she only argued that as a nonparty she may nonetheless seek fees and an award if she benefited the class. Price contended that she did so when class counsel’s fees were reduced by the district court. Citing Marino v. Ortiz, the panel stated the Supreme Court had held that only parties to a lawsuit, or those that properly become parties, may appeal an adverse judgment. The panel noted that a nonparty who is dissatisfied with a ruling in the district court must seek to intervene for purposes of appeal. The panel stated that Price did not appeal the ruling that she was not a class member, and did not seek to intervene for purposes of appealing any unwelcome rulings. Therefore, the panel determined that Price lacked standing.

The panel then stated that, at times the 7th Circuit had allowed nonparties to appeal, but only in situations where the district court had ordered a nonparty to do something, and that those circumstances did not apply in the instant case. The panel determined that because Price lacked standing, she could not be “aggrieved” by any of the later rulings. The panel therefore dismissed the appeal.

Jason Douglas v. The Western Union Company v. Bethany C. Price

No. 19-1868

Writing for the court: Judge Diane S. Sykes

Concurring: Judges William J. Bauer and Michael S. Kanne

Released: April 13, 2020