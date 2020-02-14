A group of supply chain workers can bring an Illinois Minimum Wage Law claim as a class action against C.H. Robinson for alleged unpaid overtime wages, a federal judge ruled this week.Although U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman allowed the workers to bring the state wage claims as a class, he did not decide on the question of whether the workers were exempt from receiving overtime wages, under the Federal Labor Standards Act and the Illinois wage law.“While the [c]ourt’s observations about the putative class …