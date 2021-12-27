Where district court opinion failed to specify which claims it was analyzing under specific sections of Rule 23, panel could not determine whether class certification decision was correct and remand was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois.Andrea Santiago is a severely disabled resident of Chicago. A childhood bout of polio left Santiago unable to move any of her extremities. She also suffers from multiple sclerosis. Santiago …