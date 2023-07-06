Myron M. Cherry & Associates attorneys Benjamin R. Swetland, from left, and Jacie C. Zolna are joined by class member Rodney Shelton at a press conference on Thursday, announcing class action status to a lawsuit alleging the City of Chicago violated the Illinois Vehicle Code by charging high city sticker ticket fees. Shelton says he paid “a little over $20,000” for tickets and fines, causing him to file for bankruptcy. — Photo by Emma Oxnevad/Chicago Daily Law BulletinA Cook County judge granted class …