A Cook County judge granted class action status to a lawsuit alleging the City of Chicago violated the Illinois Vehicle Code by charging high city sticker ticket fees.In an order entered June 29, Judge Anna M. Loftus granted class certification and appointed Mike Blaha and Kyle Garchar as class representatives for the lawsuit, which alleges that the city assessed illegal fines and penalties for city stickers and other tickets amounting to potentially hundreds of millions of dollars.The suit stems from an Illinois law that …