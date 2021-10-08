Philosopher Henry David Thoreau wrote that “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.” “Songs for Nobodies,” the season opener at Northlight Theatre in Skokie, demonstrates that the same can be said of the mass of women, with the caveat that the “nobodies” live their desperation in private while the “somebodies,” as shown here, live terrible lives in the glare of public notoriety.Written by Joanna Murray-Smith, the play with music features a bravura one-woman performance by actor/singer Bethany Thomas.The “nobodies” …