LOUISVILLE, Ill. — A Clay County judge denied a motion to transfer a lawsuit against the state to Springfield after lawyers defending the governor’s stay-at-home order argued the capital city was a more proper forum.

The case brought by state Rep. Darren Bailey will remain in the 4th Judicial Circuit in southern Illinois, following a roughly 40-minute hearing before Circuit Judge Michael D. McHaney at the Louisville Courthouse.

McHaney pointed out that the Illinois attorney general has removed similar lawsuits challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency powers to federal court, citing federal question jurisdiction.

“Now, I’m not accusing you, defense, of judge-shopping, but if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck,” McHaney said in court Friday.

Bailey’s lawsuit seeks a declaration that Pritzker lacks the authority under state law to issue successive disaster proclamations beyond 30 days.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Thomas J. Verticchio, who represents the governor, argued that McHaney should move Bailey’s lawsuit to Sangamon County, citing a similar case in Peoria, Running Central v. Pritzker, 20 CH 128 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court.

McHaney declined to follow the course taken by 10th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Derek Asbury, who ordered Running Central to Sangamon County on forum non conveniens grounds.

Thomas G. DeVore, Bailey’s attorney, said he plans to file a motion for summary judgment in his case by Monday.

McHaney scheduled the next hearing for May 22 at 1 p.m. in Louisville.

The case is Darren Bailey v. Jay Robert Pritzker, 20 CH 6, in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court.

This story will be updated.