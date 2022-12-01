Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County Iris Y. Martinez announced high-level staff changes and plans for a new call center in her annual State of the Clerk’s Office Address.Martinez said James Murphy-Aguilú, the office’s inspector general, would be her new chief of staff, replacing Thomas Nowinski, who was recently elected Cook County Circuit judge.Deputy chief human resources officer Mary Anne Spillane will replace Maureen O’Donnell, who is departing the office, as its chief human resources officer …