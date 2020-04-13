The Cook County circuit court clerk has launched an online portal that allows attorneys to search criminal case information.

Circuit Clerk Dorothy A. Brown announced last week that licensed lawyers can register for the new feature at cookcountyclerkofcourt.org/attyportal.

Brown said in a written statement Thursday that Chief Circuit Judge Timothy C. Evans approved the portal and that the service will eventually be open to the general public.

“This is major step forward in our ongoing efforts to increase access to justice by using technology to enhance our operations.” Brown said in the announcement.

Lawyers with an ARDC number and Cook County Attorney Code number can register for access to criminal docket information by agreeing to certain terms of use, including stipulations not to transfer the information to third parties or use it for commercial purposes.

The clearinghouse can also be accessed through the clerk’s homepage by going to one of the following menus: “Services” on the main menu, “Online Services: Attorney Only Services,” the “Search for Case Info” section at the bottom of the homepage.

The clerk’s website has a training video for use of the portal, which is operated by Tyler Technologies as part of the court’s Odyssey case management system. Users can also get support by sending an email to cmsuseraccess@cookcountycourt.com.