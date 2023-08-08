The family of two men who died in a traffic collision will receive a $19.3 million settlement from a lawsuit filed in Cook County Circuit Court, their attorneys said Monday.The settlement will be divided evenly between the two estates, at $9.67 million each, following approval of the distribution from the court in the Indiana county where one of the men resided, the plaintiffs’ attorney said.Sofiane Bessai, 33, of Elgin, and Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez, 26, of Lake County, Indiana were killed in 2022 when their …