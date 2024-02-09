Attorney and frequent political candidate Clinton A. Krislov brought in huge monetary settlements and awards over decades of practice. But Krislov did not represent big corporations or powerful politicians. “He was a guy who was for the regular Joe,” Krislov’s daughter, Carson Quinn, said Friday. Krislov died Feb. 1 at his home in Wilmette following a seven-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 74.Beginning in 1996, Krislov ran unsuccessfully for public office six times. He conducted campaigns for U.S. senator …