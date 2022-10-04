A man who alleged he was being wrongfully removed from a proprietary trading firm he co-founded accepted a $95 million settlement before closing arguments at trial in Cook County Circuit Court.Douglas Anderson is one of the managing members of Mishkin, Anderson and Gray Securities, LLP (MAGS), which was organized in 2004 as a holding company to create affiliate companies that would engage in equity options trading and related activities.The other managers included Mathew Gray and Paul Mishkin.MAGS primarily conducts …