Assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, obscured at center in blue, is surrounded by football players as they kneel and pray with him on the field in 2015, in Bremerton, Wash. Kennedy won a Supreme Court case over the on-field prayers. — Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP, FileBREMERTON, Wash. — An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers was back on the field Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court held his practice was protected …