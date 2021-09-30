Disgruntled customers who allege the canisters of store-brand coffee they bought at Aldi grocery stores did not produce as many cups as purportedly promised on the label do not have a case for false advertising, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Aldi Inc. and the companies that roast the beans used in Beaumont coffee of violating New York and California consumer-protection laws.Named …