A collective action lawsuit filed against a Chicagoland supermarket company has been decertified.In an written opinion Thursday, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo rejected the collective action lawsuit that two employees filed against their employer Roundy’s Illinois LLC doing business as Mariano’s.The plaintiffs, supermarket employees James Haugen and Christian Goldston, claim that Mariano’s is in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act for failing to pay certain employees an overtime rate.Bucklo …